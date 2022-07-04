Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Bought by Western Financial Corporation

Western Financial Corporation grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 776,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,824,000 after acquiring an additional 194,277 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 508,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,070,000 after buying an additional 54,042 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,577,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 799,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,668,000 after buying an additional 49,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNS opened at $65.03 on Monday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a one year low of $62.01 and a one year high of $101.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The business had revenue of $154.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

About Cohen & Steers (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

