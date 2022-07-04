Comparing Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (NASDAQ:IINN – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Beauty Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beauty Health 0 1 9 0 2.90

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $24.67, suggesting a potential upside of 91.66%. Given Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. is more favorable than Beauty Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.0% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A -$16.95 million N/A N/A Beauty Health $260.09 million 7.40 -$375.11 million ($3.40) -3.79

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health.

Profitability

This table compares Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. N/A N/A N/A Beauty Health -117.84% -0.01% N/A

Summary

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. beats Beauty Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. (Get Rating)

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd., a specialty medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of respiratory support technology to provide an alternative to invasive mechanical ventilation (MV) for the treatment of respiratory failure. Its lead product is the augmented respiration technology system (ART), a respiratory support system comprising minimally invasive, portable dual lumen cannula, which is inserted into the jugular vein and utilizes extra-corporeal direct blood oxygenation to elevate and stabilize declining oxygen saturation levels. The company was formerly known as Insense Medical Ltd. and changed its name to Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2020. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Ra'annana, Israel.

About Beauty Health (Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

