Comparing Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) & Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF)

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) and Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Hotel Properties $361.93 million 2.13 -$65.57 million ($0.58) -12.43 Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Plaza Retail REIT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Summit Hotel Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Summit Hotel Properties and Plaza Retail REIT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Hotel Properties 2 0 3 0 2.20 Plaza Retail REIT 0 3 1 0 2.25

Summit Hotel Properties currently has a consensus price target of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 56.73%. Plaza Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $4.92, suggesting a potential upside of 49.90%. Given Summit Hotel Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Hotel Properties is more favorable than Plaza Retail REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Hotel Properties and Plaza Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Hotel Properties -9.56% -3.59% -1.73% Plaza Retail REIT N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Summit Hotel Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Summit Hotel Properties beats Plaza Retail REIT on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

About Plaza Retail REIT (Get Rating)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development. Plaza's portfolio largely consists of open-air centres and stand-alone small box retail outlets and is predominantly occupied by national tenants.

