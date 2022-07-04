Concorde Asset Management LLC Acquires 104,445 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,445 shares during the quarter. Barings BDC comprises approximately 2.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Barings BDC worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,730,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,132,000 after buying an additional 517,949 shares in the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 799,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 411,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 783,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,640,000 after buying an additional 40,986 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 735,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 614,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 216,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Barings BDC news, Director Stephen R. Byers acquired 16,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $164,358.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares in the company, valued at $164,358.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,121 shares of company stock valued at $185,749. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.51. 12,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,974. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.59.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Barings BDC had a net margin of 51.33% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $43.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBDC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

