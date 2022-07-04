Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 48,494 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,494 shares during the period. Ready Capital makes up 1.3% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Ready Capital worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RC traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 28,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,014. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 72.41%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

