Concorde Asset Management LLC Buys 94 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000.

IGM traded up $0.85 on Monday, hitting $295.24. 1,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,990. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $284.31 and a one year high of $453.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $363.44.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

