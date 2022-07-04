Concorde Asset Management LLC Invests $434,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.59.

Shares of META stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,269,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,874,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,499.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

