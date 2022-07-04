Concorde Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $837,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 295,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,463,000 after buying an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU traded up $1.01 on Monday, hitting $84.91. 51,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,146. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.53. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%.

