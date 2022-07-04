Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases 181 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after acquiring an additional 166,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after acquiring an additional 267,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.17. 106,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,484,013. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.59.

