Concorde Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 43,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,171,000 after buying an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,458,000 after buying an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,713,000 after buying an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,161,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,390,000 after buying an additional 68,735 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $55.50. 44,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,711. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.54 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.46.
