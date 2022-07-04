Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 13,668 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Concorde Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.17. The stock had a trading volume of 499,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,141,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

