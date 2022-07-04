Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAAR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of FAAR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.28. The stock had a trading volume of 379 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,826. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $28.54 and a 1 year high of $37.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

