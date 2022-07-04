Concorde Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,095 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 152 shares of the software company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,867 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,139,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $368.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

