Concorde Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,873 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IXN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $929,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,513.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 480,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,419 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter.

IXN stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.57. 4,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,308. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $44.28 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.82.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

