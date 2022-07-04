Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
