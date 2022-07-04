Contrasting Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) & Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Applied Optoelectronics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Optoelectronics -25.50% -12.75% -7.19% Applied Materials 27.20% 57.17% 26.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Applied Optoelectronics and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Optoelectronics $211.57 million 0.20 -$54.16 million ($2.01) -0.78 Applied Materials $23.06 billion 3.25 $5.89 billion $7.50 11.50

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Applied Optoelectronics. Applied Optoelectronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Applied Optoelectronics and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Optoelectronics 1 1 0 0 1.50 Applied Materials 0 8 17 0 2.68

Applied Optoelectronics presently has a consensus price target of $3.90, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $151.27, indicating a potential upside of 75.34%. Given Applied Optoelectronics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Applied Optoelectronics is more favorable than Applied Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.9% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Applied Optoelectronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Applied Optoelectronics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.

Applied Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

