Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.94

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.94 and last traded at C$4.97, with a volume of 65461 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bankshares set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Converge Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.01.

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$550.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$497.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Converge Technology Solutions Corp. will post 0.6481673 EPS for the current year.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CTS)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

