Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.90. Core Molding Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
