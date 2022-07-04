Corra.Finance (CORA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,063.00

Corra.Finance (CORA) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Corra.Finance has a total market cap of $614,460.61 and $1,063.00 worth of Corra.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Corra.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00002059 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Corra.Finance has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Corra.Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00147989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.68 or 0.00852788 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00085758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015816 BTC.

About Corra.Finance

Corra.Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Corra.Finance’s official Twitter account is @corrafinance?lang=en

Corra.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Corra.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Corra.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Corra.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Corra.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Corra.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.