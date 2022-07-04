Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Lowered to C$5.25

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

CJREF opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $561.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0477 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

