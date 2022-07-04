COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,821,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 32,762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,155.5 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.33.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (Get Rating)
