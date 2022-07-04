COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,821,700 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the May 31st total of 32,762,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,155.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOF remained flat at $$1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average is $1.77. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $2.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

