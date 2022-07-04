Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,146,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang comprises 1.9% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Coupang worth $37,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 10.0% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Coupang by 87.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 182,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 9.2% in the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 246,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 700.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 103,801 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupang by 14,350.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

CPNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coupang in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin M. Warsh bought 38,372 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $504,208.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 359,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,706.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Shares of CPNG opened at $15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.53. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

