Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at Truist Financial

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CUZ. TheStreet downgraded Cousins Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cousins Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Cousins Properties has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $42.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $8,454,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 422,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,038,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3,579.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after buying an additional 194,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

