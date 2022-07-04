Covalent Reaches Market Cap of $28.43 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Covalent has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. Covalent has a market capitalization of $28.43 million and $1.97 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00147341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.89 or 0.00858659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00085716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015668 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Covalent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

