Craig Hallum Trims II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Target Price to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on II-VI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on II-VI from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, II-VI has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.08.

Shares of IIVI opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. II-VI has a 12-month low of $48.76 and a 12-month high of $75.23.

II-VI ( NASDAQ:IIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.79 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $30,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,892.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,989,000 after acquiring an additional 230,085 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter valued at $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of II-VI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,536,000 after acquiring an additional 129,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of II-VI during the 4th quarter valued at $1,799,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

