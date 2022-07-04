Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 783,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of CREX traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,548. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.97. Creative Realities has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Creative Realities had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Donald A. Harris bought 91,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $63,913.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 357,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,318.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 9.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Realities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Creative Realities in the first quarter worth $101,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Creative Realities by 22.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 38,862 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Creative Realities in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.25 price target for the company.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

