Credits (CS) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

Credits (CS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Credits has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $29,042.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004886 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000347 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000096 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

