Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$17.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 77.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPG. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC increased their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.94.

CPG stock traded up C$0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.58. 2,070,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,527,351. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$10.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.1300001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crescent Point Energy news, Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at C$2,203,767.99.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

