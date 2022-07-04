Critical Comparison: Ondas (ONDS) versus Its Peers

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) is one of 66 public companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Ondas to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51% Ondas Competitors -190.45% -1,833.58% -2.48%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ondas and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A Ondas Competitors 259 1537 2521 105 2.56

As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Ondas’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ondas has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ondas and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million -$15.02 million -9.65 Ondas Competitors $3.44 billion $424.64 million -3.87

Ondas’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ondas. Ondas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Ondas has a beta of -0.16, meaning that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ondas’ peers have a beta of 1.09, meaning that their average share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ondas peers beat Ondas on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Ondas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

