Crypto.com Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $122.85 Million (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a total market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Buying and Selling Crypto.com Coin

