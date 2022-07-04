CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Down 14.8% This Week

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $547,596.36 and $230,750.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00149148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.03 or 0.00853485 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00084689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00015736 BTC.

CryptoZoon Coin Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,951,663 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

