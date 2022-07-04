CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the May 31st total of 187,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 266.4% in the 1st quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,706,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,741 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSI Compressco stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.34. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.38. CSI Compressco has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.56, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $80.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.19%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

