CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $29.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $28.44 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.16.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

