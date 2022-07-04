CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,048 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.0% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 7,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.41. 45,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,893. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.03 and a 12-month high of $27.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.41.

