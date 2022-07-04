CVA Family Office LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

CVA Family Office LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.55 on Monday, hitting $119.22. 56,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,616. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $111.53 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.79 and a 200-day moving average of $124.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

