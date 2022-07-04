CVA Family Office LLC Has $538,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CVA Family Office LLC cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.22. 187,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,871,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

