CVA Family Office LLC Purchases 276 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $122.63. The stock had a trading volume of 333,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,844,312. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.54. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.74.
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Walmart Profile (Get Rating)
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
