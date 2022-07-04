CVA Family Office LLC Raises Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 84,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 18,259 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Tufton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 14,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Shares of MRVL traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.55. 585,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,055,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.75 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.75, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

In related news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $11,757,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.62.

Marvell Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.