CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 25,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 494,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,884,541. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

