CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,082 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.4% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 2,471,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,610,000 after buying an additional 1,188,677 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 942,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 109,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.53. 66,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,147. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.55 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.51.

