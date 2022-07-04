CVA Family Office LLC Sells 359 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

VOX stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.02. 7,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $90.83 and a 52 week high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

