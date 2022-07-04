CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. CVA Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 428.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 10,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,695. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78.

