Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cybin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.85.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cybin Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.
