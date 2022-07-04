Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cybin (OTCMKTS:CYBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cybin in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cybin in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cybin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYBN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.83. Cybin has a 52-week low of $0.39 and a 52-week high of $3.38.

Cybin ( OTCMKTS:CYBN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Cybin will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYBN. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Cybin by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cybin in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cybin in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cybin Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing psychedelic-based therapeutics. The company's development pipeline includes CYB003, a deuterated psilocybin analog to treat major depressive and alcohol use disorders; CYB004, a deuterated dimethyltryptamine for treating anxiety disorders; and CYB005, a discovery-phase phenethylamine derivative to treat neuroinflammation and psychiatric conditions.

