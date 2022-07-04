Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of CYCC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.