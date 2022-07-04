Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.36. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.25. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CYCC Get Rating ) by 929.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 1.32% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

