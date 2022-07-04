Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Peru ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Peru ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Peru ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period.

Shares of EPU stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, hitting $25.93. 2,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,125. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. iShares MSCI Peru ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.13.

