Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.30.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $33.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.80. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the first quarter worth $612,000. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $906,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $1,036,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,799,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $2,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.