Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the May 31st total of 5,230,000 shares. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ DAWN traded up $2.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.95. 41,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,430. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,684,638 shares in the company, valued at $160,269,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael Gladstone purchased 766,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500,005.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 766,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,500,005. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DAWN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

