DeepMarkit (CVE:MKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

DeepMarkit Corp. (CVE:MKT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 113000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.79 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29.

About DeepMarkit

DeepMarkit Corp. develops and operates digital marketing/promotions platform for retailers and other businesses. Its DeepMarkit platform offers a range of promotion products and services that focus on game driven experiences and supporting various promotion models, including sweepstakes, giveaways, and contests.

