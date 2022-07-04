Defender Capital LLC. Purchases 30,755 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Defender Capital LLC. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,755 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 0.2% of Defender Capital LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 7,194.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.27. 1,084,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,070,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 4.16. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,383 over the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

