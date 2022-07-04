Defender Capital LLC. Purchases 9,325 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Defender Capital LLC. raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 460,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the quarter. Fortive comprises about 3.1% of Defender Capital LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defender Capital LLC.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $28,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, Director Alan G. Spoon purchased 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 98,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortive from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 54,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,051,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

